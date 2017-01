SAMUI: Two Russian tourists luckily escaped drowning on New Year’s Day when a group of expats dove in to rescue them from ferocious waves at Chaweng Noi Beach in Koh Samui.

Officials had placed red warning flags advising the public not to swim that day due to the rough seas, but the man and woman, both believed to be in their early 30s, reportedly ignored the signs and went ahead anyway.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Phuket Gazette