A Russian tourist has been killed at the Dolphin Roundabout in Pattaya after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a tour bus.

Witnesses said that Mr Sergei Sugadaev was riding along Naklua Road on the left hand side of a coach owned by S.C Somchai Service Co Ltd when the driver took a sudden and sharp left hand turn into Soi 29/1.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Albert Jack – Report shared by Pattaya One News Team