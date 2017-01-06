Friday, January 6, 2017
Home > Asia > Russia starting Syrian withdrawal with Admiral Kuznetsov carrier

Russia starting Syrian withdrawal with Admiral Kuznetsov carrier

Russian fighter formation. Russian Air Force 100th Anniversary Airshow. Zhukovsky, Russia
TN Asia 0

PanARMENIAN.Net – Russia announced on Friday, January 6 that it is withdrawing its aircraft carrier and some other Russian warships from the waters off Syria as the first step in a drawdown of its forces in the war-torn Mideast country, The Associated Press reports.

According to Russian General Staff chief Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the Admiral Kuznetsov carrier and accompanying ships are to be the first to leave.

Gerasimov was quoted as saying by the state news agency Tass that “in accordance with the decision by the supreme commander-in-chief (President) Vladimir Putin, the Defense Ministry is starting to downsize the grouping of armed forces in Syria.”

Full story: panarmenian.net

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Nearly 70,000 Evacuated in Japan After Series of Deadly Earthquakes

Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777-200ER taking-off

BUK Missile System That Took Down MH17 ‘Brought From Russia’ – Prosecutors

Christchurch in New Zealand after a powerful earthquake

Tsunami alert lifted after New Zealand earthquake, aftershocks kill 2

Leave a Reply