YALA – A member of the RKK insurgent group was killed in a fight with a government security unit in Raman district early on Monday.

About 3am, a combined team of military and police led by Col Sithisak Jenbanchong, commander of the 41st Rangers Regiment, and Pol Col Puwanart Kaewnoy, the Raman police chief, laid siege to a house at Ban Atakhuwo in tambon Koto Tura. They had been told Koseng Niya, an RKK member, was hiding there.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS