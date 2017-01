Hollywood heart-throb Richard Gere paid tribute to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Thai Buddha Gaya temple in India on January 8.

According to a posting on the Facebook page of Wat Thai Kusinarachalermrath, Richard Gere, during his visit to India to pay respect to the Dalai Lama, paid a courtesy call on Phra Dhambhodiwong, abbot of Wat Thai Buddha Gaya, whom he held in reverence.

By Thai PBS Reporters