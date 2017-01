A COURT has agreed to reopen the case of a former Sakhon Nakhon-based schoolteacher who served 18 months in prison for a 2005 hit-and-run crime that she did not commit.

Jomsap Saenmuangkhot’s retrial is set for January 16 at Nakhon Phanom Provincial Court.

By MAYUREE SUKYINGCHAROENWONG,

PIYANUCH TAMNUKASETCHAI