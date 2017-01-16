Monday, January 16, 2017
Home > News > Public says ‘yes’ to capital punishment

Public says ‘yes’ to capital punishment

Lethal injection room
TN News 0

A large majority of people say the death penalty should continue to exist, and that rape followed by murder of the victim is the crime that deserves it the most, according to a survey by the National Institute for Development Administration (Nida).

The Nida poll was carried out from Jan 9 to Jan 11 among 1,250 respondents who were aged 18 and over from various levels of education and occupations throughout the country on whether the death penalty should be reviewed.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai rivals commit to peace plan despite violence

Thailand, China deepen defence ties

Conjunctivitis spreads among flood evacuees in Thailand

Leave a Reply