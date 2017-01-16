Public says ‘yes’ to capital punishment

A large majority of people say the death penalty should continue to exist, and that rape followed by murder of the victim is the crime that deserves it the most, according to a survey by the National Institute for Development Administration (Nida).

The Nida poll was carried out from Jan 9 to Jan 11 among 1,250 respondents who were aged 18 and over from various levels of education and occupations throughout the country on whether the death penalty should be reviewed.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS