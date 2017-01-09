Prostitute prescriptions: German Greens slammed for state-funded sex proposal

Germany’s Greens party has been praised and criticized for suggesting sex services provided by prostitutes for people struggling with severe health conditions should be paid for by the government.

Doctors should be given a right to prescribe sex with prostitutes just like prescribing a drug, Green Party’s spokeswoman Elisabeth Scharfenberg told the German “Welt am Sonntag” newspaper.

“I can imagine public financing of sexual assistance,” Scharfenberg said.

The people in need would have to receive medical certificates confirming that they can’t get sexual satisfaction in another way, as well as providing documents proving that they are not able to pay sex workers by themselves.

Full story: rt.com