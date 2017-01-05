Policeman arrested for killing school director

YALA – A border patrol policeman has been arrested for the murder of a school director at a grocery shop in Yala’s Muang district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Pol Col Chamlong Suwalak, chief of Muang district police, said the questioning of Adisak Asae, an employee of the grocery shop who witnessed the killing, led to the arrest of Pol L/Cpl Nirun Im-erb, 26, attached to Border Patrol Police Unit 34, which is based in Tak’s Mae Sot district.

