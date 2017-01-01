PM leads Cabinet signing New Year messages to King

BANGKOK, 1st January 2017 (NNT) – The Prime Minister has led the Cabinet in signing messages to His Majesty the King, conveying the Government’s best wishes on the occasion of New Year’s Day, 2017.

The Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha this morning led members of the Cabinet, Armed Forces leaders, members of the National Reform Council, and high ranking civil servants, to send their best wishes to His Majesty the King on the occasion of New Year’s Day.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee