Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has defended that security officials sent to follow former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra were meant to give her protection and to ensure her safety.

He pleaded with Ms Yingluck not to complain about the presence of the security guards, saying that it is the duty of the government to ensure her safety. “What if anything happens to her and the government is blamed for doing nothing?” he asked.

Thai PBS