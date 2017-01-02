Monday, January 2, 2017
Home > News > PM: All govt. unit should prepare to create “Thai people 4.0”

PM: All govt. unit should prepare to create “Thai people 4.0”

Buddhists praying at Thai temple
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 1 January 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed all government units to urgently develop “Thai people 4.0” in preparation for the changing world. He suggested that they use technology to create jobs and propel the economy.

Government Spokesman Lt.Gen. Sansern Kaewkamnerd said in 2017 the government would focus on developing people for the “Thailand 4.0” policy that would move Thailand forward with innovation, knowledge and technology. The PM emphasized that the heart of the policy was to develop Thais to have more knowledge and higher skills with responsibility for the society, said the government spokesman.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Traffic jam in Bangkok

DPM Thanasak offers an apology for his men’s rudeness

Human Rights Officials Barred From Visiting Alleged Torture Victims in Prison

Suthep, protesters leave Government House

Leave a Reply