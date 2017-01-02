PM: All govt. unit should prepare to create “Thai people 4.0”

BANGKOK, 1 January 2017 (NNT) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed all government units to urgently develop “Thai people 4.0” in preparation for the changing world. He suggested that they use technology to create jobs and propel the economy.

Government Spokesman Lt.Gen. Sansern Kaewkamnerd said in 2017 the government would focus on developing people for the “Thailand 4.0” policy that would move Thailand forward with innovation, knowledge and technology. The PM emphasized that the heart of the policy was to develop Thais to have more knowledge and higher skills with responsibility for the society, said the government spokesman.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan