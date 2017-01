BANGKOK, 14th January 2016 (NNT) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his condolences to the family of the pilot who was killed in a plane crash during an airshow on the occasion of National Children’s Day in Songkhla.

A JAS 39C Gripen jet fighter of the Air Force crash landed during the airshow at Air Wing 56 near Hat Yai airport in Songkhla, killing Sqn Ldr Dilokrit Pattawi.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter: tewit kemtong