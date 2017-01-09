Phuket dispatches medical teams and supplies to flood victims in Nakhon Sri Thammarat

NAKHON SRI THAMMARAT, 7 January 2017 (NNT) – Deputy Phuket Provincial Office of Public Health Chief Praphornsri Narinrak and Wachiraphuket Hospital Director Chalermphong Sukhonthaphon sent medical teams and supplies to flood victims in Cha-uat district, Nakhon Sri Thammarat province.

The Wachiraphuket Hospital director said that the Phuket Provincial Office of Public Health has sent a rapid response team consisting of personnel from Phuket Provincial Office of Public Health, Wachiraphuket Hospital, Thalang Hospital and Kusoltham foundation along with medical supplies, consumer goods, four boats and a donated money of 100,000 baht to help the flood victims in Cha-uat district, Nakhon Sri Thammarat province.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri

Rewriter: tewit kemtong