Monday, January 9, 2017
Home > Phuket > Phuket dispatches medical teams and supplies to flood victims in Nakhon Sri Thammarat

Phuket dispatches medical teams and supplies to flood victims in Nakhon Sri Thammarat

Pick up on a flooded road in Thailand
TN Phuket 0

NAKHON SRI THAMMARAT, 7 January 2017 (NNT) – Deputy Phuket Provincial Office of Public Health Chief Praphornsri Narinrak and Wachiraphuket Hospital Director Chalermphong Sukhonthaphon sent medical teams and supplies to flood victims in Cha-uat district, Nakhon Sri Thammarat province.

The Wachiraphuket Hospital director said that the Phuket Provincial Office of Public Health has sent a rapid response team consisting of personnel from Phuket Provincial Office of Public Health, Wachiraphuket Hospital, Thalang Hospital and Kusoltham foundation along with medical supplies, consumer goods, four boats and a donated money of 100,000 baht to help the flood victims in Cha-uat district, Nakhon Sri Thammarat province.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri
Rewriter: tewit kemtong

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Satellite debris found in Phuket waters

Phuket school kids busted on drugs

Austrian tourist stabbed, robbed by Phuket youth gang

Leave a Reply