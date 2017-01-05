Philippines kills leader of IS-linked militant group in clash

PanARMENIAN.Net – Philippine security forces killed the leader of a militant group supporting Islamic State in a clash early on Thursday, January 5 the country’s police chief said, warning against possible retaliation, according to Reuters.

President Rodrigo Duterte recently cautioned against Islamic State taking root in the southeast Asian country, saying it needed to avoid “contamination”.

“I strongly believe that we have effectively broken the backbone of the militant Ansar Al-Khilafah Philippines (AKP),” Ronald Dela Rosa told a news conference to announce the death of the group’s leader, Mohammad Jaafar Maguid.

Full story: panarmenian.net