Philippine President Ready to Declare Martial Law If Situation Deteriorates

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he would declare martial law in case the internal situation deteriorates.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he would declare martial law if the situation in the country becomes “virulent.”

“If I want to and it will deteriorate into something really, really virulent, I will declare martial law,” Duterte told members of the chamber of commerce in the southern city of Davao on Saturday evening.

