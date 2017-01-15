Sunday, January 15, 2017
Home > Asia > Philippine President Ready to Declare Martial Law If Situation Deteriorates

Philippine President Ready to Declare Martial Law If Situation Deteriorates

President Benigno S. Aquino III converses with Davao City Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte
TN Asia 0

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he would declare martial law in case the internal situation deteriorates.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he would declare martial law if the situation in the country becomes “virulent.”

“If I want to and it will deteriorate into something really, really virulent, I will declare martial law,” Duterte told members of the chamber of commerce in the southern city of Davao on Saturday evening.

Read more: https://sputniknews.com/asia/201701151049607778-philippine-drugs-martial-law/

Full story: rt.com

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Tsunami Detection Improves

Japan Celebrates the Spectacular Images of a Volcanic Island Being Born

Map of Philippines

ISIS affiliate calls for attack on beauty pageant in Philippines

Leave a Reply