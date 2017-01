RED-SHIRT LEADER Nattawut Saikua yesterday met with Corrections Department authorities regarding detained politician Jatuporn Promphan’s recent illness and called for him to be treated in a hospital outside the prison.

Officials at the Corrections Department, the Bangkok Remand Prison and the prison hospital assured Nattawut that Jatuporn had received proper treatment and was recovering well.

