Monday, January 2, 2017
One Killed, 2 Injured in Shooting in Spain’s City of Barcelona

La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Catalonia
One man killed, two injured in shooting occurred in the Spanish city of Barcelona, media reported Monday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to El Pais newspaper, the emergency service received information on shooting late on Sunday. The attackers are believed to open fire from a car parked near the victims’ car. A 30-year old man succumbed to injures, two other victims were taken to the hospital.

The police sources told the newspaper that they considered the attackers to be of Dominican origin.

Full story: sputniknews.com

