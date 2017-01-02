One Killed, 2 Injured in Shooting in Spain’s City of Barcelona

One man killed, two injured in shooting occurred in the Spanish city of Barcelona, media reported Monday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to El Pais newspaper, the emergency service received information on shooting late on Sunday. The attackers are believed to open fire from a car parked near the victims’ car. A 30-year old man succumbed to injures, two other victims were taken to the hospital.

The police sources told the newspaper that they considered the attackers to be of Dominican origin.

