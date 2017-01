BANGKOK: — One man was stabbed and shot seven times and many were injured as two shooters opened fire at a Bangkok nightclub on New Year’s Day.

An argument had seethed between two groups of people who had been drinking since Saturday evening at the Long Chom Restaurant in the Nong Jork area of the city, reports Thairath.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / Thairath