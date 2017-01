CHONBURI, 14th January 2017 (NNT) – High-ranking members of the Office of the Ombudsman have visited Chonburi province to discuss ways to ease residents’ worries about the Burapavitti-Pattaya Expressway Project.

The Office of the Ombudsman sent Ombudsman Gen Wittawat Ratchatanan and Director of Investigation Bureau 1, Watanyoo Thipayamonta to look into complaints about the project’s likely impact on the people of Chonburi.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil