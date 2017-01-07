Saturday, January 7, 2017
Obama set for pardon frenzy before he leaves office

U.S. President Barak Hussein Obama Visits the National Mosque of Malaysia
PanARMENIAN.Net – A Rastafarian prophet, a former Taliban captive and thousands of minor drug traffickers have one thing in common: Their names have been submitted to U.S. President Barack Obama for clemency before he leaves office in two weeks, AFP reports.

Some U.S. presidents have used this regal power of leniency in a pointed way near the end of their term in office.

On the last day of his term in 2001, Democratic president Bill Clinton granted pardon in a highly controversial move to late fugitive trader Marc Rich, whose ex-wife had been a major donor to Democrats.

