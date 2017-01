PanARMENIAN.Net – The outgoing administration of U.S. President Barack Obama overestimated the outcome of the Arab Spring, in expecting democracy to take root in the region, CIA Director John Brennan said, according to Sputnik.

He added that although the people in the region wanted individual freedom, “the concept of democracy is something that really is not engrained in a lot of the people and the cultures and the countries out there.”

Full story: panarmenian.net