No capital punishment in new laws: Dr Wisanu

Deputy Prime Minister Wisanu Krea-ngarm said on Monday that the government had told the United Nations Human Rights Commission that it would not do away with death penalty immediately but would try to amend the law to find alternative to the capital punishment.

He pointed out that death penalty for corruption charge was already prescribed in existing law as he responded to a reporter’s question regarding a report from the political reform panel of the National Reform Steering Assembly proposing capital punishment for corruption cases implicating political office holders.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters