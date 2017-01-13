Friday, January 13, 2017
Home > News > No capital punishment in new laws: Dr Wisanu

No capital punishment in new laws: Dr Wisanu

Ministry of Defense building in Bangkok, opposite Temple of the Emerald Buddha
TN News 0

Deputy Prime Minister Wisanu Krea-ngarm said on Monday that the government had told the United Nations Human Rights Commission that it would not do away with death penalty immediately but would try to amend the law to find alternative to the capital punishment.

He pointed out that death penalty for corruption charge was already prescribed in existing law as he responded to a reporter’s question regarding a report from the political reform panel of the National Reform Steering Assembly proposing capital punishment for corruption cases implicating political office holders.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

New Year’s road deaths jump to 340, 3,216 hurt

Young Liberals and Democrats of Asia. Thai Democrat Party

NCPO seizes Democrats’ Elderly Day giveaways

Thaksin Shinawatra Sues Newspaper For Linking Him To Anti-Royal Reds

Leave a Reply