New charter offers lifeline to Yingluck

The new constitution will allow people convicted by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Political-Office Holders to appeal, with ex-premier Yingluck Shinawatra among those expected to benefit from the new provision.

Athikhom Inthuphuti, secretary-general of the Office of the Judiciary, on Friday revealed that the new charter, which is expected to come into force soon, allows people to appeal their convictions in the same court without the need to present new evidence.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS