From now on, all Muslim students in Switzerland must take part in mixed swimming lessons at school, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg ruled on Tuesday.

According to reports, religious concerns can’t be used as a pretext, enabling school students to skip compulsory schooling disciplines.

The court’s decision is a response to the claims of two Muslim parents from Basel who had to pay a fine for their refusal to send their daughters to the swimming class.

