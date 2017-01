NAKHON SI THAMMARAT — A team of crocodile hunters were searching Friday for a five-meter croc named Nadia who slipped her bonds to escape captivity a zoo in the south of Thailand.

Friday morning’s search had yet to find the renegade reptile whose liberation was aided when her Nakhon Si Thammarat province zoo was hit by the flooding which has ravaged the region, killing at least 36 people and disrupting the lives of more than 1 million.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich