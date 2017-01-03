Ministry of Transport responds to tragic van crash

CHONBURI, 3 January 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Transport has responded to a tragic collision that took place on Baan Bueng road of Chonburi province where a passenger van from Chantaburi crashed into a pickup truck at high speed, resulting in the deaths of 25 people.

Minister of Transport Arkhom Termpittayapaisit has said that a thorough investigation is taking place into the crash, which involved a fire that caused most of the 25 deaths. One matter being looked into is the absence of a GPS tracker on the public transport van as such vehicles are required by law to have trackers. The Department of Land Transport has already been ordered to make sure all transport vans are equipped with the GPS device within the next 2-3 months, ahead of the Songkran holiday.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua