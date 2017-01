CHAIYAPHUM: — A 29 year old man was shot in the back of the head during a Buddhist ordination ceremony in a Chaiyaphum village on Monday.

Wirachai Saowichit from Pho Thong village was shot in full view of a hundred guests at the ordination ceremony outside the temple of Wat Phu Khao Thong in Khok Sa-art sub-district.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / Daily News