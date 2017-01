PHUKET: A Turkish Airlines flight en route from Turkey to Malaysia made an emergency landing at Phuket International Airport late last night (Jan 10) after a passenger suffered a fatal heart attack.

The passenger, Malaysian national Amir Hamzah Sulaiman, age 60, was pronounced dead by medical staff at Thalang Hospital, said Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police.

Eakkapop Thongtub