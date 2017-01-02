At Least Nine Dead In Kazakh Building Collapse

Authorities in Kazakhstan say that at least nine people were killed when a residential building in the central town of Shakhan, about 200 kilometers southeast of the capital, Astana, partially collapsed.

The Interior Ministry reported that the building collapsed on January 2, but the cause of the disaster has not been determined.

Rescue workers continue to work at the scene, and authorities said the death toll could still rise.

Four survivors, including two children, have been pulled from the ruins.

