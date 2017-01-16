At least 30 killed as Turkish cargo jet crashes in Kyrgyzstan

Monday, January 16, 2017
Lake Issyk-Kul in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
PanARMENIAN.Net – A Turkish cargo jet crashed near Kyrgyzstan’s Manas airport on Monday, January 16 killing at least 30 people, most of them residents of a village struck by the Boeing 747 as it tried to land in dense fog, Kyrgyz officials said, according to Reuters.

According to the airport administration, the plane was supposed to make a stopover at Manas, near the capital city Bishkek, on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul. It crashed when trying to land in poor visibility at 7:31 a.m. (0131 GMT).

