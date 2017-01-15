At Least 23 People Die As Result of Shipwreck on Ganges in India

Sunday, January 15, 2017
At least 23 people died and 12 more are feared dead capsizing of the overloaded boat on the Ganges near the India’s city of Patna in the state of Bihar, according to local media.

The incident occurred near the city of Patna in the state of Bihar where a kite flying festival took place, the Hindustan Times reported.

