At Least 23 People Die As Result of Shipwreck on Ganges in India

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 23 people died and 12 more are feared dead following Saturday capsizing of the overloaded boat on the Ganges in India, local media reported.

The incident occurred near the city of Patna in the state of Bihar where a kite flying festival took place, the Hindustan Times reported.

