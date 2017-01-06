At least 15,000 vans could be taken off the roads

AS MANY as 15,163 inter-provincial passenger vans on fixed routes could be taken off Thailand’s roads by 2019 because they are not appropriate for public transportation, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krue-Ngam said yesterday.

Wisanu said that the Transport Ministry’s proposal to use Article 44 of the interim charter to immediately tackle the problem with passenger vans did not solely stem from the horrific crash in Chon Buri on Monday which killed 25 people and injured two others.

Full story: The Nation

By Natthapat Phromkaew,

Pongpat Traipipat