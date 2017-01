A large explosion occurred on Thursday near a courthouse in the Turkish city of Izmir, injuring at least 10 people, local media reported.

The explosion near the courthouse in Izmir was caused by a car bomb, the secretary general of the city municipality Bugra Gokce confirmed to the CNN Turk.

Earlier, it was reported that two cars exploded near the courthouse in the third most populated city in Turkey.

