Krabi returns to normal and is now counting the cost of flooding damages

Flood has receded in Krabi township this morning and the Petkasem highway is now reopened to normal traffic after heavy flooding submerged the province and turned the highway into a klong, impassable to all vehicles in the last several days.

Krabi mayor Kirasak Phukaoluan said Monday that flooding was gone, leaving behind a trail of rubbles from damaged houses and properties. He admitted that the extent of damages from the flooding this year was far worse than the destruction trigged by landslides six years ago.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters