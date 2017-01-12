Korat to host special art & cultural festival as homage to the late King Bhumibol

BANGKOK, 12th January 2017 (NNT) – A special art and cultural event has been planned in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima to pay tribute to HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Deputy Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Murathathi Rakchatcharoen, on Wednesday joined Dr. Saowanit Saonanon and executives from Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University in holding a press conference on the upcoming international Art and Culture Festival designed to pay homage to the late King.

Mr. Murathathi said that the event, is entitled the Korat International Art and Culture Festival 2017, “He Always Dwells in our Hearts”. It is the third of its kind and will present the outstanding culture and unique attributes of Nakhon Ratchasima or Korat.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil