Thursday, January 12, 2017
Home > Isan > Korat to host special art & cultural festival as homage to the late King Bhumibol

Korat to host special art & cultural festival as homage to the late King Bhumibol

Panoramic mural painting near Thao Suranaree Monument in Korat, in honor of King Bhumibol Adulyadej
TN Isan 0

BANGKOK, 12th January 2017 (NNT) – A special art and cultural event has been planned in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima to pay tribute to HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Deputy Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Murathathi Rakchatcharoen, on Wednesday joined Dr. Saowanit Saonanon and executives from Nakhon Ratchasima Rajabhat University in holding a press conference on the upcoming international Art and Culture Festival designed to pay homage to the late King.

Mr. Murathathi said that the event, is entitled the Korat International Art and Culture Festival 2017, “He Always Dwells in our Hearts”. It is the third of its kind and will present the outstanding culture and unique attributes of Nakhon Ratchasima or Korat.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai Police seize 880 dogs from suspected smugglers

2 die as cold snap hits North, Northeastern Thailand

Thailand’s first clay monastery to mark HM’s 84th Birthday Anniversary

Leave a Reply