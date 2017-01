PHUKET: Locals in Koh Racha are raising concerns about coral theft after an Asian tourist was caught taking a bag full of coral on a boat bound for Phuket earlier this week.

“I was shocked and unhappy to see her carrying our precious coral in a plastic bag, so I tried to talk to her and asked her to return it. However, she pretended like she didn’t understand what I was talking about,” said one of the villagers, who asked not to be named.

Full story: Phuket Gazette

Winai Sarot