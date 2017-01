His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun expressed his well wishes to the Thai people on the occasion of the New Year and thanked them for their friendliness and support in his performance of duties.

In his New Year’s message announced on Saturday, the King said that the passing of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej in the past year was the biggest loss of Thais throughout the country and brought great sorrow for the Thai people.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS