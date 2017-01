A RATCHABURI-based kamnan has strongly implicated the former Ban Pong district police chief as the alleged mastermind behind the abduction and murder of a “tomboy” singer.

Bangkok police chief Lt-General Sanit Mahathavorn said yesterday that Sanong Somsith, 54, the kamnan of Ban Pong’s Tambon Lat Bua Khao, implicated Pol Colonel Amnuay Pongsawat, 58, the superintendent of Ban Pong Police Station, in the killing of Supaksorn Polthaisong, 28.

NATION MULTIMEDIA