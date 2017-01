BANGKOK — The family of a Japanese tourist is pleading for information concerning his whereabout after they lost contact with him three weeks ago while he was traveling in Bangkok.

Sonam Tsuboi, 22, was last seen at Mama Guesthouse in the popular backpacker area of Khaosan Road on Dec. 27, according to a post shared online by someone who identified himself as his brother.

By Teeranai Charuvastra