KRABI – Two young Italian men have been arrested and charged with desecrating Thailand’s national flag after they were caught on video pulling down flags hung from awnings in central Krabi while being drunk.

Officers from Muang Krabi police station, accompanied by immigration and tourist police, arrested on Monday morning the men identified only as Tobias 20, and Ian, 18, according to Thai media.

