Monday, January 9, 2017
Irrigation Dept dismisses rumors about dam failure in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Bhumibol Dam (เขื่อนภูมิพล)
PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, 9 January 2017 (NNT) – The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has dismissed the rumor about the Pong Samsip and Khlong Loi reservoirs being breached.

Following a rumor about Samsip and Khlong Loi reservoirs being breached, RID Deputy Director General Thongplew Kongchan explained that heavy downpours in Bang Saphan district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province created a water surge that exceeded the capacity of the two small reservoirs and caused water to flow out through spillways, but not over the reservoir crest.

