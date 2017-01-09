Irrigation Dept dismisses rumors about dam failure in Prachuap Khiri Khan

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, 9 January 2017 (NNT) – The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has dismissed the rumor about the Pong Samsip and Khlong Loi reservoirs being breached.

Following a rumor about Samsip and Khlong Loi reservoirs being breached, RID Deputy Director General Thongplew Kongchan explained that heavy downpours in Bang Saphan district in Prachuap Khiri Khan province created a water surge that exceeded the capacity of the two small reservoirs and caused water to flow out through spillways, but not over the reservoir crest.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri

Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee