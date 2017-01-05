Intoxication most common New Year holidays accidents cause

BANGKOK, 5 January 2017 (NNT) – Statistic shows the most common cause for accidents during the New Year holidays are alcohol intoxication and over-speeding, says Deputy Interior Minister.

The Deputy Minister of Interior Sutee Markboon has disclosed accident numbers during 2017 New Year holidays that the most common cause of accident is drunk driving and overspeeding. Motorcycle drivers are the group with the highest casualty rate this year, at 69.15 percent of all accidents.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam

Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee