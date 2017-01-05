Thursday, January 5, 2017
Home > News > Intoxication most common New Year holidays accidents cause

Intoxication most common New Year holidays accidents cause

Minivan at gas station in Thailand
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 5 January 2017 (NNT) – Statistic shows the most common cause for accidents during the New Year holidays are alcohol intoxication and over-speeding, says Deputy Interior Minister.

The Deputy Minister of Interior Sutee Markboon has disclosed accident numbers during 2017 New Year holidays that the most common cause of accident is drunk driving and overspeeding. Motorcycle drivers are the group with the highest casualty rate this year, at 69.15 percent of all accidents.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam
Rewriter: Nattakorn Ploddee

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Yellow Shirt leader rejects airport seizure charges

Wolfgang Schäuble and Angela Merkel

Burka must be banned in Germany ‘wherever legally possible’ – Merkel

Thailand, Cambodia discussing Preah Vihear landmine removal

Leave a Reply