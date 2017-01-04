Inflation expected between 1.5 – 2 percent in 2017

Wednesday, January 4, 2017
BANGKOK, 4 January 2017 (NNT) – Rising oil prices in the last quarter of 2016 contributed to the baht’s inflation last year to reach an annualized 0.19 percent. Inflation this year has been forecast in the range of 1.5 – 2.0 percent.

Director of the Trade Police and Strategy Office Pimchanok Vonkhorporn revealed that December’s inflation rate of 1.13 percent marks a 25-month peak. Major factors pushing up inflation included the rise in fuel prices and crude oil in the final month of 2016, as well as price hikes in food and nonalcoholic beverages due to unfavorable weather conditions.

