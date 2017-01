CHACHOENGSAO — A Thai man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of posing as a tourism official to rob a lost tourist seeking help in Chachoengsao province last week.

Thanpisit Onraksa, 31, reportedly confessed to police that on Jan. 5 he robbed the 61-year-old tourist from Hong Kong.

By Teeranai Charuvastra