Wednesday, January 11, 2017
HM advises changes to new charter

Royal Guard at Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall, Grand Palace, Bangkok
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has advised the government to amend the section of the new constitution draft dealing with the exercise of royal power, Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha said yesterday.

Prayut said there were about “three to four issues” in the new charter draft while a spokesman of the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) admitted that the proposed amendment concerned the King’s prerogative in appointing a regent in the event of his absence from the country or if he is incapable of performing his duties. The amendment would mean that the King would not be constitutionally bound to appoint a regent.

