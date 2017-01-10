Tuesday, January 10, 2017
High tides force temporary closures of southern tourist islands

Ao Sunset in Koh Lipe, Satun.
SATUN, 9 January 2017 (NNT) – Access for tourists to Koh Tarutao and Koh Adang islands is temporarily closed due to high tides in the sea.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation (DNP) announced that marine national parks and islands in the southern region are currently affected by three- to four-meter-high tides while ferry boat service to Koh Tarutao, Koh Adang and Koh Lipe islands might probably be suspended.

