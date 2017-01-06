Friday, January 6, 2017
Government dismisses claims over contaminated canned foods from Thailand

Thai fish sauce in a supermarket
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 6 January 2017 (NNT) – The government has denied as false a message spread on social media claiming that canned foods manufactured in Thailand were contaminated with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

A statement has been released by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its website to dispel the rumor that Thai authorities had issued an alert against consumption of HIV-tainted canned foods from Thailand, especially fruits. The ministry indicated that such false information had earlier been circulated on social media between 2013 and 2014 in some countries, such as Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, before reemerging late last year.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Surapan Laotharanarit

