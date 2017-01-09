Monday, January 9, 2017
Google’s new self-driving minivans hitting the road later this month

2017 Chrysler Pacifica
PanARMENIAN.Net – Waymo, the self-driving car startup spun-off from Google late last year, will be deploying its fleet of self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivans onto public roads for the first time later this month, the company announced at the North American International Auto Show Sunday, January 8, The Verge reports.

The minivans will be hitting the roads in Mountain View, California and Phoenix, Arizona, where the company’s self-driving Lexus SUVs have already driven thousands of miles over the past few years. Also Sunday, Waymo gave the public its first look at the self-driving Pacificas, which have been under wraps since the deal between Google and Fiat Chrysler was first announced back in May 2016.

