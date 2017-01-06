Gloves Are Off: German Vice-Chancellor Calls for Anti-Islamist ‘Culture Fight’

The fight against Islamist influence will involve a comprehensive “cultural struggle,” German Vice-Chancellor and Social Democratic (SDP) party leader Sigmar Gabriel told the German magazine Der Spiegel.

“If we are serious about the fight against Islamism and terrorism, then we have to also make this a cultural struggle,” he said.

