Gloves Are Off: German Vice-Chancellor Calls for Anti-Islamist ‘Culture Fight’

The fight against Islamist influence will involve a comprehensive “cultural struggle,” German Vice-Chancellor and Social Democratic (SDP) party leader Sigmar Gabriel told the German magazine Der Spiegel.

Germany needs to fight a cultural battle against the growing influence of Islamism, Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel told the German magazine Der Spiegel on Friday.

“If we are serious about the fight against Islamism and terrorism, then we have to also make this a cultural struggle,” he said.

